BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was arrested and two men were injured after a shooting in Battle Creek this morning.

The Battle Creek Police Department and Calhoun County Sheriff’s deputies responded to multiple gunshots around 4:45 a.m. on Graves Avenue where they discovered a street party. Police say there were about 100 people in the first block of Graves. A 33-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound and taken to the hospital. Not too soon after the man arrived at the hospital, a 37-year-old man also arrived with a gunshot wound. Both men were treated.

The shooting is believed to be related to a fight earlier in the night at a party on Hubbard Street. The suspect was arrested and taken to Calhoun County Jail.

Anyone with information on this incident can call Battle Creek Police at 269-781-0911 or anonymously via Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

The investigation is ongoing.