BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were taken to a hospital after escaping a house fire early Tuesday morning in Battle Creek.

City officials say fire crews were sent to a home on Caine Street near Post Avenue just before 1:30 a.m. When they arrived, crews found smoke pouring from the second floor of the home but were able to quickly get it under control.

Investigators believe the fire sparked from a cigarette that was thrown into a trash can.

A man, who was able to make it out the front door of the home, injured his wrist. A woman, however, jumped from a second-story window to escape the fire, resulting in a hand injury. The two drove themselves to a nearby hospital for treatment.