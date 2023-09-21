BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were hospitalized after a crash in Battle Creek left a motorcyclist trapped under a car.

The crash happened shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Capital and Columbia avenues.

The Battle Creek Fire Department said that when crews arrived, they found the motorcyclist under the car and a passenger of the car pinned inside. They freed both.

The motorcyclist, a 30-year-old Battle Creek man, and a the passenger, a 38-year-old Battle Creek man, were considered in critical condition at the scene. Both were rushed to the hospital; their conditions were not known Thursday.

The cause of the crash was not released Thursday.