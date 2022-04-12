BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — All residents escaped a house fire that killed two dogs early Tuesday in Battle Creek.

The Battle Creek Fire Department responded to a house on Grenville Street between Post and Kingman Avenues around 4:26 a.m. Firefighters saw fire on the first floor of a two story home that spread upwards to the second floor and attic. They worked for an hour to put it out.

All the people in the home escaped, but two dogs died in the fire. One of the people tried to put out the fire by hand before emergency crews got there and suffered minor burns to the hands.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, but BCFD is investigating.