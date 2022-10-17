BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A mother and her teenage son who died in Battle Creek on Saturday have been identified as Teresa Osborne, 51, and Kaiden Osborne, 14, the city of Battle Creek said in a Monday release.

The two were found unresponsive at a home alone Elsinore Lane near S. Minges Road on Saturday afternoon. First responders tried to save them, but they couldn’t be revived and both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police do not believe their deaths were caused by a “violent act,” the city said. It said officers do not believe anyone else was involved and they are not looking for a suspect. Authorities have not said what caused their deaths.

Police have said their deaths were not accidental, and confirmed it was not carbon monoxide poisoning. Investigators are waiting for autopsy results. They say toxicology tests that will determine the causes of death could take weeks.

Kaiden was a student at Battle Creek Lakeview High School, officials say. First responders were at the school on Monday. The city said students can get support through the Student Services Center.

“Police request the community’s respect and kindness for the Osbornes’ family and friends as they work through this tragic loss,” the city said.

— News 8’s Rachel Van Gilder contributed to this report.