BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people died when a car crashed into a house in Battle Creek Thursday night, police say.

It happened just after 6 p.m. on N. Washington Avenue near Parkway Drive, said Battle Creek Police. Officers say a vehicle was headed south on N. Washington Avenue when it crashed into a house, ejecting both people inside.

First responders tried to use life-saving measures on Barbara Weaver, 67, and Willie Stokes, 72, but they both died on the scene. Officers do not know who was driving at the time.

Police believed speed was a factor in the crash. They said Weaver and Stokes were not wearing seat belts. No one in the house was injured and there was minor damage to the home, police said.

The crash is still under investigation.