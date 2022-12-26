BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say two Battle Creek police officers shot and injured a man Sunday.

The Battle Creek Police Department said it started shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday when officers were called for a report of a woman assaulted by her boyfriend on N. Birdsall Drive, north of the intersection of Bedford Road N. and O Drive N. in Bedford Township.

When officers arrived, the 22-year-old Battle Creek man had left the scene.

Around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, the woman called 911 again to report the suspect returned with a knife and made suicidal statements, according to BCPD.

Three nearby Battle Creek police officers responded, heard yelling in the backyard of the home and found the man and woman arguing. There were two other people at the scene. As the officers approached, the police department said the man pulled something from his waistband that appeared to be a dark-colored handgun.

BCPD said the officers told the man to drop the gun. At the same time, two officers fired their guns and struck the man twice in the torso, according to a BCPD news release.

The suspect was taken to the hospital, where he is listed in serious condition, the release said.

In addition to the handgun, the police department said the man had two knives. His name has not been released.

The officers — one who has two years of experience and the other 10 years — have been placed on paid leave, and Michigan State Police have taken over the investigation, which is standard protocol.