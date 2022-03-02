2 arrested for attempted kidnapping in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Battle Creek police say they have arrested two suspects after a man reported they tried to kidnap him Wednesday morning.

It happened around 7:40 a.m. on Marjorie Street between Post and E. Kingman avenues.

The man said two people tried to grab him and he escaped. He flagged down a passerby to call 911. The man told officers it happened at a home on Marjorie.

Officers arrested one of the suspects at that home and another during a traffic stop nearby.

They were jailed, but their names were not released Wednesday pending arraignment. A release did not list the precise charges they are expected to face.

There was not believed to be a threat to the general public, officials said.

