PENNFIELD CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were arrested after leading police on a chase near Battle Creek.

Around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, deputies with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office responded to Hopkins Street at East Avenue in Pennfield Township for complaints of shots fired. Callers reported two vehicles had been driving quickly and people in one car were firing shots at the other.

Based on descriptions from the caller, deputies found one of the vehicles nearby, unoccupied.

Officers with the Battle Creek Police Department found the other vehicle driving and tried to pull it over. The vehicle fled and led police on a chase.

Eventually, it stopped on New Moon Terrace in Springfield and people in the vehicle fled. Police arrested two people, who were booked into the Calhoun County Jail on multiple charges. Officers also found a gun in the area and discovered that the suspect vehicle was stolen out of Kalamazoo County.

Anyone with information are asked to contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 269.781.0880 or Silent Observer at 269.781.9700.