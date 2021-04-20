2 adults, 1 child still hospitalized a week after Marshall house fire

by: WOODTV.com staff

A house was destroyed in a fire early Monday morning in Marshall. (April 12, 2021)

MARSHALL, Mich. (WOOD) — Three of the eight people injured in a house fire and explosions in Marshall last week remain in the hospital.

The Marshall Fire Department said Tuesday that two adults, a 38-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman, were being treated at University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor. A 2-year-old girl is being treated at Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo.

The fire happened in the early hours of April 12 at a home near the intersection of Clinton and Maple streets. Neighbors said they were awakened around 1:45 a.m. by the sound of an explosion and cries for help. The house was destroyed.

While the fire is believed to have been sparked by a natural gas leak, it remained under investigation Tuesday, firefighters said.

A 36-year-old man, 35-year-old woman and 10-year-old boy left the hospital the same day.

Another 38-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman were released from the hospital last week.

