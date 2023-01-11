GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two women have admitted to trafficking diabetic test strips that were stolen from the Veterans Affairs center near Battle Creek, a scheme that prosecutors cost the federal government some $400,000.

Jennifer Robertson, 52, of Battle Creek, worked in the pharmacy at the VA Battle Creek Medical Center for two decades. Part of her job included ordering medical supplies for veterans.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said that Robertson stole as many as 7,500 boxes of diabetic test strips to the tune of $400,000. She sold strips to Michelle McAllister for cash for the first time in June 2017.

Federal investigators say that McAllister, 56, of Jerome, which is between Hillsdale and Jackson, eventually realized the strips were stolen but kept buying them, telling Robertson her “(mantra) is not to ask too many questions.” The two ultimately met hundreds of times for similar transactions.

Robertson and McAllister each pleaded guilty in the case. The man in Pennsylvania to whom investigators say the strips were ultimately sent, Steven Anderson, has also been indicted at the federal level but his case is still working its way through the courts.