HOMER, Mich. (WOOD) — A 19-year-old rescued two men from the Kalamazoo River Friday, deputies say.

It happened around 3:50 p.m. near M-60 and N Drive South in Homer.

Two men, a 36-year-old from Homer and a 42-year-old from Arkansas, were trying to cross the river when they started to struggle, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office said in a Tuesday release.

A 19-year-old man from Homer heard it happening and pulled them out of the water, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies say the man from Arkansas was brought to the hospital where he is in critical but stable condition. The other man was also treated at the hospital.