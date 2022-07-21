BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Police have arrested a 19-year-old for the death of another teen who was shot and killed in Battle Creek over a week ago.

Battle Creek Police said they arrested a 19-year-old from Battle Creek for the death of 17-year-old Chris Williams. He is expected to face one open murder charge and a weapons offense charge, police said.

The suspect was booked into the Calhoun County Jail. Police will not release his identity until he is officially charged.

An undated photo of Christopher Williams released by Battle Creek officials.

The shooting happened on July 11 at Arbor Pointe Townhomes off Jackson Street. Williams died of his injuries shortly after, at the hospital.

Williams graduated from Battle Creek Hospital in June and was remembered as having an “amazing” personality and being dedicated football player, according to teachers and friends.

“There was just this spark in him,” she said. “There was something inside him that you just kind of knew he was a good person,” said Virginia Platek, who taught Williams during his freshman year.