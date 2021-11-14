18-year-old hospitalized after shooting in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — An 18-year-old man has been hospitalized after a shooting in Battle Creek Sunday evening.

Battle Creek police say it happened at 5:09 p.m. in the 500 block of West Jackson Street.

When officers arrived, they found the 18-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his head. He was transported by ambulance to Bronson Methodist Hospital where he is in stable condition.

Also, when arriving on scene, police saw a vehicle leaving the area at a high rate of speed. Officers attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle took off after an officer told the driver to shut off the car.

Police began to chase the vehicle and caught up to the car when the driver lost control and rolled into a ditch just outside of Augusta. No one in the vehicle was injured.

The four people inside the vehicle were arrested and taken to the station for questioning.

The driver faces fleeing and eluding charges. Two occupants in the backseat face a concealed weapon in auto charge for having a gun in the car. The front passenger is not facing any charges at this time.

Police continue to investigate the shooting and the potential connections to the men who fled from the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this incident are asked to call police at 269.781.0911 or Silent Observer at 269.964.3888