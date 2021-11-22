18-year-old dies after drive-by shooting in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A shooting that killed an 18-year-old in Battle Creek last week was gang-related, officials say.

Cameron Williams, 18, was shot in the head during a drive-by on W. Jackson Street near Angell Street in the late afternoon on Nov. 14. He was taken to a Battle Creek hospital and then transferred to one in Kalamazoo, where he later died.

Battle Creek police have arrested three people in connection to the shooting: an 18-year-old and two juveniles. Their names have not been released. Officials said additional charges are expected to be filed against them soon.

Police say the drive-by that killed Williams, as well as two other shootings on Chestnut and Wilkes streets in the following days, were all related to gangs. There was no word of any injuries in the Chestnut and Wilkes shootings.

Battle Creek police say they are working with Kalamazoo city police and another law enforcement in Kalamazoo County to investigate.