MARSHALL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Seventeen vehicles were damaged in a Marshall Township crash Wednesday morning, Michigan State Police said.

It happened just before 6:30 a.m. on the Verona Road overpass at I-94 in Marshall Township, MSP said. No one was injured but at least 17 vehicles were damaged in the crash, according to troopers.

Police did not say how extensive the damages were or what led up to the crash.

MSP said icy road conditions contributed to the crash.