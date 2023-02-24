BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A 14-year-old has been charged with the murder of a 17-year-old Battle Creek Central High School student.

On Friday, Justice James Chimner of Battle Creek was charged with one count of felony murder, two counts of felony firearm and one count of carjacking in connection to the death of Jack Snyder.

He’s expected back in court on March 13 for a preliminary exam.

Snyder was found next to his car around 12:10 a.m. on Feb. 17 in the area of Battle Creek Avenue and Capital Avenue. EMTs tried to help him but he died at the scene, police said.

Snyder’s uncle told News 8 his nephew was at his girlfriend’s birthday party on Feb. 16. Since the weather was cold, he went to warm up his car and saw two kids walking. He offered them a ride. Police said they tried to carjack him.

Two shots were fired and Snyder was killed.

Over the weekend, the 14-year-old was arrested in connection to the killing and a 13-year-old turned himself in. The 13-year-old was charged with open murder on Tuesday.

Police did not say which boy fired the gun or where he may have gotten it.