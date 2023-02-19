BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A 14-year-old Battle Creek boy was arrested Sunday after the death of a Battle Creek Central student on Friday.

The teenager is being held in the Calhoun County Youth Center in connection to the death of 17-year-old Jack Snyder. He’s expected to be in court Tuesday.

The Battle Creek Police Department said detectives also found a gun they believe was involved in his death. Confirmation is pending forensic analysis.

Snyder was found next to his car around 12:10 a.m. in the area of Battle Creek Avenue and Capital Avenue, the Battle Creek Police Department said. EMTs tried to help him but he died at the scene.

Snyder is one of two people officers said were in the car shortly before the shots were fired. They were last seen running away headed south on Capital near E. Goguac Street. Descriptions were vague, but police say one had long, messy hair and was wearing a black and red jacket and the other was wearing a black jacket with white patches and a ski mask.

Anyone in the area who may have surveillance images from between 11:30 p.m. Thursday and 1 a.m. Friday is asked to reach out to police. Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call BCPD at 269.781.0911 or Silent Observer at 269.964.3888.