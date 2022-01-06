12-year-old accused of making threats against Pennfield Schools

PENNFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office said a seventh-grader is being investigated for allegedly making threats against Pennfield Schools.

The sheriff’s office said threats directed at the school were sent to a school employee over text message Wednesday. Investigators tracked down the 12-year-old student who allegedly sent the threats.

A juvenile petition will be submitted to the Calhoun County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

A K-9 team did a sweep of the building to search for explosives and found nothing, the sheriff’s office in a news release Thursday.

The sheriff’s office noted that there is no imminent threat to Pennfield Schools students in connection to this case.

The district is located northeast of Battle Creek.