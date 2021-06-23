1 stabbed during fight in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mich. (WOOD) — A man went to the hospital after a stabbing in Springfield Tuesday.

It happened around 3:45 p.m. at the Custer Party Store on W Dickman Road near Hill Brady Road.

Two men were fighting outside of the store, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office said. During the fight, one man pulled out a knife and stabbed the other six or seven times in the back, deputies say.

Authorities say the victim was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

The other man was arrested on scene and brought to the Calhoun County Jail.