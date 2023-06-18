BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is dead and another is in jail after a shooting in the Lakeview area Saturday night.

Around 11 p.m., the Calhoun County Dispatch received calls about a shooting that happened in a Burger King parking lot on West Columbia Avenue. Witnesses gave a description of the shooter who had run away.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found an 18-year-old Battle Creek man who had been fatally shot.

K9 Units were called to the scene, the Battle Creek Police Department said. They found a 20-year-old Battle Creek man in the area of 30th and 31st streets as well as a discarded handgun close by.

The police department said he was arrested on several charges, including open murder and is being held at the Calhoun County Jail.

Officers believed the two men to have known each other.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

Police do not believe this is related to a shooting that happened Saturday morning at Golden Avenue and Riverside Drive.

The shooting remains under investigation.