The scene of a crash in Lee Township that left an Olivet woman seriously hurt on April 28, 2023. (Courtesy of the Michigan State Police)

LEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was seriously hurt in a Lee Township rollover crash Friday evening.

Around 7:30 p.m., troopers with the Michigan State Police were sent to Old US 27 N. Highway near W. Drive Road for a crash.

Responding troopers learned that a 40-year-old Olivet woman was driving a Chevrolet pickup truck southbound on Old US 27 and lost control of the truck. The pickup crossed the center line into the northbound lanes, rolled down an embankment and stopped upright.

The Olivet woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. MSP said her injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The two passengers in the pickup truck were not hurt.

MSP said no one inside the pickup truck was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash, MSP said.

The crash remains under investigation.