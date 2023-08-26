One person was killed in a Battle Creek house fire on Aug. 26, 2023. (Courtesy of the Battle Creek Fire Department)

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was killed in an early Saturday morning Battle Creek house fire.

Just after 1 a.m., crews with the Battle Creek Fire Department were sent to Magnolia Avenue near Fairview Avenue after receiving reports of a fire in the area.

Responding crews found a two-story home with fire on the first and second floors.

Once the fire was extinguished, crews searched for anyone inside the home. One person was found dead in a second-floor bedroom. The cause of death has yet to be determined.

The Fire Marshal is investigating the “suspicious” fire, the fire department said.

Anyone with information is asked to call fire department administration at 269.966.3519.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.