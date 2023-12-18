MARSHALL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 22-year-old was killed in a Marshall Township crash Monday morning.

Around 11 a.m., troopers with the Michigan State Police were sent to the area of Verona Road just north of H Drive N and west of 13 Mile Road for a crash.

Responding troopers learned that a vehicle had left the roadway and crashed in the trees.

The driver, 22-year-old Brady Pritchard of Charlotte, died at the scene.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash.

MSP said it’s unknown if speed, drugs or alcohol contributed to the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.