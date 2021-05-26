1 killed in crash involving semi in Calhoun County

MARENGO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Troopers say a person has died after a crash involving a truck and a semitruck in Calhoun County on Tuesday.

It happened around 11 a.m. in Marengo Township on Michigan Avenue near 22 1/2 Mile Road.

A truck was driving westbound on Michigan Avenue as a semitruck going south on 22 1/2 Road was turning east onto Michigan Avenue, the Michigan State Police said. Authorities say the truck failed to turn and hit the semi.

The driver of the truck, Louis William Mrozovich of Battle Creek, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The semi driver was not hurt.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office and the Marengo Township Fire Department assisted the Michigan State Police at the scene.

Authorities say they are continuing to investigate the crash.