One person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on I-94 in Sheridan Township on June 23, 2023. (Courtesy of the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office)

SHERIDAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was killed in a Friday afternoon multi-vehicle crash on I-94 in Sheridan Township.

Around 1:40 p.m., deputies with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office were sent to eastbound I-94 near 29 Mile Road for a crash involving two semi-trucks, a pickup truck and a passenger vehicle.

Responding deputies found the driver of the passenger vehicle, a 54-year-old man from Mississippi, dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office said the pickup truck driver had minor injuries and neither of the semi-drivers were hurt.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash.

Fire and smoke caused damage to overhead powerlines in the area. The sheriff’s office said both directions of traffic on I-94 were closed while crews repaired the lines.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 269.781.0880. You can also contact Silent Observer at 269.781.9700.

The crash remains under investigation.