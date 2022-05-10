MARSHALL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a woman was killed and a man was injured in a head-on crash near Marshall Tuesday morning.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office said it happened shortly after 6 a.m. on Michigan Avenue near the intersection of 15 Mile Road in Marshall Township.

Investigators said a westbound vehicle, driven by a 34-year-old Battle Creek woman, was trying to pass another westbound vehicle when it struck an eastbound pickup truck head-on.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said. Her name has not been released.

The pickup truck driver, a 62-year-old Battle Creek man, was taken to the hospital. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

The sheriff’s office said alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

Michigan Avenue was closed between 13 Mile and 15 Mile roads for around three hours as authorities investigated and worked to clear the scene. It has since reopened.