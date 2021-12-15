1 injured after officer involved shooting in Battle Creek

One person is injured after a shooting involving an officer in Battle Creek. (Dec. 15, 2021)

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) – One person is injured after a shooting involving an officer in Battle Creek on Wednesday.

The city of Battle Creek said that just before 12:30 p.m. there was an officer involved shooting at College Street and West Emmett Street near the Bronson Battle Creek Hospital. The situation has been stabilized and there is no threat to the public.

The person involved in the incident is seeking medical treatment, the city said. Their condition is unknown.

No officers were injured.

It is unclear what led to the shooting.

This is a developing story. News 8 has a crew headed to the scene and will update as we learn more.