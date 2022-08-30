BEDFORD CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A person was transported to the hospital in critical condition after a crash north of Battle Creek, firefighters said.

It happened near the intersection of Bedford and Hamilton Road Tuesday evening. One person involved in the crash was taken to the hospital in critical condition, Bedford firefighters said.

News 8 crews at the scene saw a tow truck hauling a motorcycle away from the scene.

Both lanes of Bedford Road at Meachem Road were closed following the crash, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. The road has since reopened.

The Battle Creek Police Department is investigating the crash.