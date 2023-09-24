BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was hurt in an early Sunday morning shooting in Battle Creek.

Around 2:45 a.m., officers with the Battle Creek Police Department were sent to the area of West Rittenhouse Avenue near Capital Avenue SW after receiving reports of shots fired.

Responding officers found several shell casings on the road.

A little while later, a 37-year-old Battle Creek man arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his right arm. He was treated and released.

Police believe the shooting happened after an argument at a local bar.

Officers do not believe that the community is in danger.

Anyone with information is asked to call BCPD at 269.966.3322 or Silent Observer at 269.964.3888.

The shooting remains under investigation.