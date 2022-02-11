1 firefighter injured at Battle Creek apartment fire

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — One Battle Creek firefighter was injured Friday morning at an apartment fire in southeast Battle Creek.

Around 9:45 a.m., emergency crews were sent to 60 Greentree Blvd. for a reported structure fire.

Responding fire crews found smoke coming from the attic. After they removed the ceiling to gain access to the attic, the fire was extinguished.

The Battle Creek Fire Department said that the fire was caused by a contractor who was using a salamander heater which caused some plastic to catch on fire. The fire then quickly spread up the wall and into the attic space.

One firefighter injured their back on the scene. The fire department said they were taken to the hospital for treatment. Their condition is unknown.

No one else was injured.

The fire remains under investigation.