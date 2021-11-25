1 dead after shots fired during fight at Battle Creek bar

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was killed when shots rang out during a fight at a bar in downtown Battle Creek early on Thanksgiving.

The fight broke out just after midnight Thursday at the Cricket Club on W. Michigan Avenue near Capital Avenue SW. Battle Creek officials say that some of the customers started fighting with security staff.

During the fight, two shots were fired. They hit a 29-year-old man. He was rushed to the hospital, where he died.

Officials have not released his name.

Police took the person who fired the shots in for questioning. It was not immediately clear whether that person would to face charges.

Investigators are looking for more information about what happened. If you were at the Cricket Club and saw what happened or captured video of it, you’re asked to call the Battle Creek Police Department at 269.781.0911.

Separately Thursday morning, officers were called to McKinley Avenue between Emmett Street and Sherman Road around 4:30 a.m. on a report of a woman firing a gun.

When they arrived outside a home there, they found a man with a single gunshot wound to the torso. He was taken to the hospital for treatment and was listed in stable condition.

The woman believed to have fired the shot was found in the home and arrested. Police say she and the man were in a relationship.