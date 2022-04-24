LEROY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was killed and two others were injured in a fiery Saturday evening crash in Leroy Township.

Around 8:30 p.m., emergency crews were sent to the M-66 and D Drive South intersection for a two-vehicle crash.

Responding Michigan State Police troopers learned that a southbound Ford Fusion caught fire after it had crashed with a Chevrolet Trailblazer that had just turned northbound onto M-66.

MSP says that the passenger of the Trailblazer, 75-year-old Maureen Griswol, died at the scene.

The driver of the Fusion was airlifted to a Kalamazoo hospital. MSP says that the driver of the Trailblazer was also taken to the hospital for treatment.

Troopers would like to thank staff and customers at the Station 66 Diner who helped at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.