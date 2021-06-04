1 dead after crash in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has died after a crash in Springfield Friday.

The crash happened in the 400 block of Avenue A around 9:15 a.m.

A driver was going fast and lost control, the Calhoun Sheriff’s Office said in a release. They say the car hit multiple objects and eventually stopped at the back of a semi-truck.

Authorities say a Battle Creek man, 18, was thrown out of the car. They say he was brought to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The driver, a 44-year-old woman from Battle Creek, had minor injuries.

Speed is believed to be a factor, deputies say.

Deputies are looking for a black Dodge Charger that may have been involved in the crash, and are asking for help in identifying the driver.

Anyone with information or video of the crash should call the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 269.781.0880 or Silent Observer at 269.964.3888.