SPRINGFIELD, Mich. (WOOD) — One person died at the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle near Battle Creek Sunday afternoon, according to deputies.

The crash happened just before 4 p.m. on Michigan Avenue near Limit Street in Springfield, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office said. When deputies arrived, they found a motorcycle on the side of the road. It is not clear what led up to the crash.

First responders gave medical aid to the passenger but the person was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver was injured and taken to a Kalamazoo hospital, deputies said. It is unclear how extensive the injuries were.

The Calhoun County Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating but says speed does appear to be a factor.

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 269.781.0880 or Silent Observer at 269.781.9700.