1 critically hurt in crash on I-94 near Battle Creek

EMMETT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A person was critically injured after a crash on I-94 near Battle Creek Sunday.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. in Emmett Township on I-94 near Beadle Lake Road.

The Michigan State Police said a car tried to use the emergency vehicle median crossover when it was hit full speed by another car driving in a normal travel lane.

The driver sustained critical injuries.

Several surrounding agencies responded to the scene including members of the Ingham County Sheriff’s Department honor guard, who were first on scene after leaving the memorial service for fallen Kalamazoo County Deputy Ryan Proxmire. They were able to provide aid until local first responders arrived.

Authorities are reminding that unauthorized use of emergency median crossing points is dangerous and legally prohibited in Michigan.