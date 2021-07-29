1 arrested after shooting at Battle Creek apartment complex

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Police have arrested a person after a Wednesday shooting in Battle Creek.

The shooting happened around 5:25 a.m. at the Arbors of Battle Creek Apartments off of Capital Avenue SW near Beckley Road.

Andre Watson, 27, died on scene, officials say. A 29-year-old woman was also injured.

Police are now seeking charges of open murder against a person who was arrested yesterday, the city of Battle Creek said in a release.

There were two different shooters in the incident, officials say. They say preliminary investigation shows the person who was arrested had the gun used to kill Watson.

That person will be arraigned Friday.

Officials have not yet released their name.

Police are still looking for information about the second shooter. Anyone with tips should call the Battle Creek Police Department at 269.781.0911 or Silent Observer at 269.964.3888.