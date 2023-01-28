MARENGO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was arrested following a domestic assault that led to a standoff on Friday near Marshall.

Around 11 p.m., deputies with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office were sent to Division Drive near 22 Mile Road after receiving a report about a domestic situation.

Responding deputies met a woman at a neighbor’s home. She said that her boyfriend assaulted and strangled her and that he was in their house next door.

The deputies tried to get the 28-year-old Marshall man to come out of the home but he refused the sheriff’s office said. After two hours of negotiations, he implied that he may cause himself harm and continue to not cooperate.

The sheriff’s office said the special response team was called due to his violent history. When team members went inside, they found him upstairs with a knife.

Deputies fired a rubber impact round at the man, the sheriff’s office said. He was then arrested on charges of assault to do great bodily harm less than murder by strangulation and resisting/obstructing law enforcement.

The assault remains under investigation.