A man is in custody after crashing on to train tracks following a chase on Nov. 27, 2022. (Courtesy of the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office)

SPRINGFIELD, Mich. (WOOD) — A Battle Creek man is in custody after he led deputies on a chase and crashed onto train tracks in Springfield Sunday evening.

Around 9 p.m., deputies with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office were in a business parking lot on Upton Avenue near 12th Street N when they saw a vehicle that had fled from law enforcement earlier in the week. The sheriff’s office said the driver was wanted under an active parole absconder warrant.

The deputies attempted to make contact with the driver but he took off southeast on Upton Avenue. About two minutes later, the vehicle crashed into a guardrail on Fountain Street, rolled and landed on the railroad tracks.

All trains in the area were stopped and additional personnel was called to the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver, a 44-year-old Battle Creek man, had to be extracted. The sheriff’s office said he was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

He is being held in the Calhoun County Jail for an active parle absconder warrant, fleeing and eluding from police and driving with a suspended license.

The incident remains under investigation.