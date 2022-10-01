CERESCO, Mich. (WOOD) — A Battle Creek man has been arrested after attempting to break into a United States Postal Service Office and vehicle in Ceresco Saturday morning.

Around 8 a.m., deputies with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office were sent to the United States Postal Office located at 150 Mansie St. after receiving reports of a breaking and entering.

The sheriff’s office said a mail carrier was in the parking lot and saw a man attempting to break into the back door of the post office as well as the mail carrier’s vehicle.

Before deputies arrived, the suspect took off to a home across the street.

The sheriff’s office said deputies checked the doors of the home and discovered that the back door wasn’t secure. Once inside, they found a 26-year-old Battle Creek man matching the description.

He was taken into custody after a short struggle with deputies, the sheriff’s office said. He is being held a the Calhoun County Jail on numerous charges.

This case remains under investigation.