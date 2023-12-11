COLDWATER, Mich. (WOOD) — A Coldwater man has pleaded no contest to having sexual contact with a minor while volunteering at a community center, according to the Branch County Prosecutor’s Office.

On Monday, Daniel McFeters pleaded no contest to one count of criminal sexual conduct – fourth-degree. A second count of criminal sexual conduct – fourth-degree was dropped.

No specific sentencing agreement related to the amount of time incarcerated was reached, the prosecutor’s office said.

The assault allegedly happened on Sept. 1, 2017, while McFeters was walking a teenager between the ages of 13 and 16 home from the Eby Center.

A sentencing date for McFeters has not been released.