BRONSON, Mich. (WOOD) — An Indiana company that produces wire products, forms and metal parts is expanding into southern Michigan, bringing 70 jobs with it.

Madsen Steel Wire Products, LLC is taking over a 100,000 square-foot facility that has been vacant for 15 years in Bronson for more manufacturing room. The company is also considering purchasing a seven-acre lot near the facility for anticipated expansion.

The project will bring 70 jobs to the area, for which Madsen offers on-the-job training and full benefits, according to a release from the governor’s office. It will also generate a total capital investment $6.9 million in the area and receive a $552,000 Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant.

The city of Bronson is selling the adjacent property to Madsen for $1 per acre and is expected to approve a property tax break for the company. The Michigan location beat out a competing site in Indiana.

“Michigan has been an outstanding partner in growing USA Manufacturing by reinvesting in the local community,” said Drew Greenblatt, president of Madsen Steel in a release. “Bronson is an ideal community to raise a family and grow a business. We are enthusiastic about hiring local new teammates so we can build in Michigan and export our wire racks and grates and point of purchase display products all over the world.”