Police evacuated the Walmart in Coldwater due to a bomb threat on Feb. 6, 2023. (Courtesy of Tami Hoath)

COLDWATER, Mich. (WOOD) — The Walmart in Coldwater has been evacuated due to a bomb threat Monday afternoon.

Around noon, officers with the Coldwater Police Department and troopers with the Michigan State Police were sent to the Walmart located at 800 E Chicago St. for a bomb threat.

The police department said the Walmart is closed while the teams sweep the store.

As of 1:20 p.m., no bomb has been found.

Police are hoping to reopen the store later Monday afternoon.

News 8 is working to learn more.

This threat remains under investigation.