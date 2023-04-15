ALGANSEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Troopers are looking for the driver of a vehicle that hit an Amish horse and buggy Friday night.

Around 8 p.m., troopers with the Michigan State Police were sent to South Ray Quincy Road near Lester Road for a hit-and-run crash involving a horse and buggy.

Responding troopers learned that a southbound vehicle hit the buggy before driving off.

MSP said the vehicle is believed to be an early 2000s Ford Windstar that is dark blue or gray in color with fresh front-end damage and a missing passenger-side headlight.

One person inside the buggy was hurt. MSP said their injuries were considered minor.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the MSP Marshall Post.

The crash remains under investigation.