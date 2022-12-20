COLDWATER, Mich. (WOOD) — Artists of all ages in the Coldwater area are invited to show off their talents at an upcoming exhibition.

The Tibbits Opera Foundation is inviting people to submit pieces for its new ‘Black and White’ gallery show. Foundation representatives say it’s up to the artist how they want to interpret the black and white theme.

“There is things like ArtPrize, but kids around here if they want to put their art in that, that’s almost two hours away,” Matt Biolchini, the Tibbits graphic designer, said. “So it’s just good that young artists and even people who have been doing it most of their lives but have never really looked into doing a gallery show that they have something like this.”

Another one of the organizers said anyone is welcome to submit a piece.

“There’s no age limit,” Stephanie Burdick said. “It could be somebody who is just starting off in their career as an artist, somebody who just does it as a hobby, someone who’s been doing it for years. So we welcome all entries and all skill levels.”

A previous entry in a Tibbits Opera Foundation gallery. (Courtesy Tibbits Opera Foundation)

A previous entry in a Tibbits Opera Foundation gallery. (Courtesy Tibbits Opera Foundation)

“It’s fun to see how somebody in their 80s interprets the theme as opposed to somebody in their 20s,” Biolchini said.

To be included in the Black and White Exhibit, artists should drop off all pieces at the Tibbits Administration Office, located at 93 W Chicago St., before Monday, Jan. 23. Artists may submit up to three pieces at $5 per submission.

Prizes will be awarded to the top artists based on audience votes. Artists may also sell their work on commission.