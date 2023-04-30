QUINCY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Portage woman died when her car crashed into a tree in Branch County Sunday afternoon, deputies say.

Around 2:37 p.m., deputies with the Branch County Sheriff’s Office responded to Jonesville Road east of Quincy Grange Road in Quincy Township. They found that a car, driven by 30-year-old Dominique Mendham of Portage, was headed east on Jonesville Road when it veered off the road and hit a tree.

Mendham was pronounced dead on the scene, according to deputies.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the crash. Anyone with information should call the Branch County Sheriff’s Office at 517.278.2325 ext. 2242.