The vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash in Coldwater on April 15, 2023. (Courtesy of the Coldwater Police Department)

COLDWATER, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle that hit a bicyclist Saturday night.

Around 10:40 p.m., officers with the Coldwater Police Department were sent to the area of US-12 and Marshall Street after receiving a report about a bicyclist being hit.

Responding officers learned that a black or dark-colored four-door sedan was traveling westbound and hit the bicyclist. The rider was thrown from the bike, which was dragged by the car for several blocks.

Police said the bicyclist refused treatment for minor injuries.

The vehicle has front-end damage, the police department said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Estrada at 517.278.4525

The crash remains under investigation.