Person hit by car while getting mail near Athens

SHERWOOD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A person is in the hospital after they where hit while getting their mail Thursday evening south of Athens.

Around 8:40 p.m., emergency crews were sent to M-60 near Stanton Road for a reported crashing involving a pedestrian.

Responding officers with the Michigan State Police learned that a vehicle was parked facing the wrong direction on M-60 after dark because the driver had got out of the vehicle to get their mail. An oncoming SUV driver thought the vehicle was traveling on the wrong side of the road and went into a ditch to avoid a crash, hitting the vehicle’s driver.

The driver getting their mail was taken to the hospital. MSP said they were last reported in stable condition.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

This investigation is ongoing.