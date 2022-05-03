COLDWATER, Mich. (WOOD) — Around 630 prisoners were moved to a different facility so that crews can work on Lakeland Correctional Facility housing units, the Michigan Department of Corrections said.

Mold was found in the attic of two housing units, an MDOC spokesperson told News 8. The spokesperson said the mold is not black mold and there are no safety concerns.

“While it was safe for staff and prisoners to remain in the units, in order to expedite the work, the decision was made to move the prisoners until the work is complete,” the spokesperson said.

He said the air quality in the housing units was not impacted by the mold.

The spokesperson added the city of Coldwater is flushing its water system. That has not impacted the safety of the prison’s drinking water.

Removing the mold could take several weeks, MDOC said.