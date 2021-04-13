MSP: Woman arrested near Quincy climbed into bed after breaking in

QUINCY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman has been arrested after breaking into a Quincy Township home Monday.

A Marshall couple woke up to the 22-year-old woman climbing into their bed around 2 a.m. Monday and refusing to leave, Michigan State Police said in a Tuesday release. The woman, from Jonesville, seemed to be under the influence, and thought it was her own home.

The husband and wife were able to force her out of their house on the 300 block of Maple Road, off of Sebring Road in Quincy Township. Police note they were able to do so without using a gun, despite having a gun in their home.

She then took off in her car.

After the couple described her to police, troopers found her on the side of the road at Wildwood Road near N Ray Quincy Road, and arrested her for home invasion and drunken disorderly conduct. She says she does not remember going into the home, police say.

Police have not yet released her name.